FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series “Riverdale,” poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. A publicist for the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star says the actor has been hospitalized. Arnold Robinson said the 52-year-old actor is “currently under observation” at the hospital. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Riverdale’s Luke Perry hospitalized after reported stroke

Perry, who also stared in ‘90210’ is currently under observation, according to his publicist

“Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry has been hospitalized, his publicist said Thursday.

Arnold Robinson tells The Associated Press on that the 52-year-old actor is “currently under observation” at the hospital.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles and took a patient to a hospital, the city’s fire department said. Public records list the address as Perry’s.

No reason for the hospitalization or any details on his condition were given, but celebrities have taken to social media saying that he suffered a stroke.

Perry has played construction construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on “Riverdale,” the CW series that gives a dark take on “Archie” comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

The CW declined comment on Perry.

WATCH: Riverdale fans meet up with stars outside Langley film location

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on “Beverly Hills 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” ”8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” and voiced cartoons like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”

The same day he was hospitalized, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of “90210” that features most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Juno Awards returning to Saskatoon next year for the first time since 2007

Just Posted

Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

Bulkley Valley air quality advisory

Smithers and Houston ban wood stove use during advisories if they aren’t primary heat source.

Historic meeting of Nisga’a and Tahltan strengthen ties during Hobiyee

Lots of video from alliance affirmation meant to boost economies and protect land

Cognitive dissonance and the art of the vote

Even with the federal election almost eight months away, it already feels… Continue reading

Smithers Par 3 course closed

Owner speaks of all the interesting people who used the course as he focuses on RV park.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Canada announces shipwreck plan that could sting dumpers with $6M in fines

While Spain maps its sunken treasure galleons, Canada cracks down on modern shipwrecks

CMHC sets target to make housing affordable for every Canadian by 2030

An estimated 1.6 million households are considered in ‘core housing need’

Riverdale’s Luke Perry hospitalized after reported stroke

Perry, who also stared in ‘90210’ is currently under observation, according to his publicist

Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Volunteers sought to help monitor spread of white-nose syndrome

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Most Read