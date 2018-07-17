RCMP Musical Ride trots to Smithers

One of the most famous equestrian displays in the world will be here for two shows July 28.

The RCMP Musical Ride is well known internationally as well as across the country. (Contributed photo)

The RCMP Musical Ride is coming to Smithers.

July 28, one of the most famous equestrian displays in the world, will be here for two shows, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m.

As the RCMP name indicates, they have always been a horse mounted force. From the beginning, they were required to have excellent horse riding skills as that was how they got around the vastness of the great Northwest of their precinct.

The Musical Ride has been around since the beginning of the force, but they have not been the important group they have become known as presently until after the Second World War.

Prior to the beginning of the last century, they held shows only in the West. The first ride outside the West was held in Quebec City in conjunction with that city’s 300th anniversary.

During war time, rides were generally cancelled. Between the wars and following the Second World War, they were infrequent but started to become a noted exhibition. It started to make tours of the nation and international tours.

It now consists of 33 riders who execute a number of cavalry exercises choreographed to music. They give around 40 presentations across the country and internationally between May and October.

This year’s presentation will be hosted by Bulkley Valley Exhibition, Northern Saddle Club and the Smithers Rodeo Club.

Tickets are available online or at BV Fair Office, Mountain Eagle Books, Interior Stationary, or The Sausage Factory.

Adults/youth age 13 years and up, one show $12 or both shows for $20. Kids (age six-12 years), seniors and persons with disabilities, one show $5, both shows $10.

Children five and under are free.