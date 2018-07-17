The RCMP Musical Ride is well known internationally as well as across the country. (Contributed photo)

RCMP Musical Ride trots to Smithers

One of the most famous equestrian displays in the world will be here for two shows July 28.

The RCMP Musical Ride is coming to Smithers.

July 28, one of the most famous equestrian displays in the world, will be here for two shows, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m.

As the RCMP name indicates, they have always been a horse mounted force. From the beginning, they were required to have excellent horse riding skills as that was how they got around the vastness of the great Northwest of their precinct.

The Musical Ride has been around since the beginning of the force, but they have not been the important group they have become known as presently until after the Second World War.

Prior to the beginning of the last century, they held shows only in the West. The first ride outside the West was held in Quebec City in conjunction with that city’s 300th anniversary.

During war time, rides were generally cancelled. Between the wars and following the Second World War, they were infrequent but started to become a noted exhibition. It started to make tours of the nation and international tours.

It now consists of 33 riders who execute a number of cavalry exercises choreographed to music. They give around 40 presentations across the country and internationally between May and October.

This year’s presentation will be hosted by Bulkley Valley Exhibition, Northern Saddle Club and the Smithers Rodeo Club.

Tickets are available online or at BV Fair Office, Mountain Eagle Books, Interior Stationary, or The Sausage Factory.

Adults/youth age 13 years and up, one show $12 or both shows for $20. Kids (age six-12 years), seniors and persons with disabilities, one show $5, both shows $10.

Children five and under are free.

sports@interior-news.com

 

Something ends, something begins

Mountain Eagle Books enters another phase as its owner looks to sell after 30 years of memories.

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

Daycare a new Bright Beginning for Lake Kathlyn Elementary

The school formerly known as Lake Kathlyn Elementary is filled with the sounds of children again.

Gitanmaax Band elects new chief

The first council meeting of the new administration was scheduled for July 9.

VIDEO: Visual recap of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Walk Off The Earth, Passenger, Arlo Guthrie among highlights

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

“Shameful,” ”disgraceful,” ”weak,” were a few of the comments. Makes the U.S. “look like a pushover,” said GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump

Former U.S. President Barack Obama Monday praised Kenya’s president and opposition leader for working together but said this East African country must do more to end corruption.

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Missing B.C. Serval cat creates buzz online, pleas for help

Aquila, an African Serval, disappeared from a Fernie, B.C. backyard sometime on Friday, July 13.

Trudeau’s youth council divided over Trans Mountain pipeline purchase

A letter signed by 16 past and present members was made public today, asking the federal government to reverse course

Hulk Hogan reinstated into wrestling Hall of Fame

Hogan had used racial slurs caught on video when talking about his daughter sleeping with a black man

‘Lava bomb’ through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers”

