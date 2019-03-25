Pretenders win a gold medal in Burns Lake at the Lakes District Festival of the Arts. (Contributed photo)

Pretenders get gold

Pretenders choir wins a gold medal in Burns Lake at the Lakes District Festival of the Arts

Thirty-four years ago a choir was formed for seniors.

In the beginning songs were practiced in unison and later developed into two, three and four-part (SATB) as they learned about music and developed their voices.

Eventually, the Pretenders were asked to perform at various venues in our community and in 1997 entered the Burns Lake music festival for the first time.

Over the years they have benefited from the experiences.

This March they were awarded a gold placement and a most encouraging adjudication.

Under the direction of Klaas Kort and supported by Janna VanDriel on piano, we continue to learn and appreciate their musical expertise they give us — work balanced with a sense of humour and social time.

Membership is currently at 32; weekly practice Tuesday at 7:30 at the Senior Activity Centre; summer months we are on hiatus.

If you are interested in joining our choir please contact Marie Kalyn at 847-9473.

–Submitted article.

