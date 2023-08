Discover the world of B.C. invasive plants and animals

The Play and Protect Mobile will be at the Smithers Vistor Centre on Saturday. (Aug 19.)

Step inside the mobile trailer to discover the world of B.C. invasive plants and animals through interactive storyboards,

11+ unique interactive games like the Magic Magnifier and the Play and Protect Challenge, engaging activities on ways to protect B.C.

biodiversity.