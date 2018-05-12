Peas of cake

Bulkley Valley Christian School performs their unique version of Princess and the Pea at Della Herman Theatre last week.
Their were two more performances this Friday and Saturday.
Photos of Bulkey Valley Christian School’s Princess and the Pea.
Warm weather with very high snowpacks have models showing a one-in-100-year flood.
All nine locals had finishes in the top three, with six scoring at least one individual win.
It was a full house with special guests at the Gitanmaax Tri Town Theatre in Hazelton last week.
Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series
The Senators needed overtime to do it, getting the winner off the stick of Ben Evans.
79-year-old in a wheelchair will appeal to Maple Ridge council
The protest in Vancouver was part of a world-wide day of action, including in Florida and Cancun
The correct Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw
Atwal, 63, was at centre of national controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India Trip
Puck drops in first round of series Saturday night at Bell MTS place
Education Minister Rob Flemming announces expansion for ERASE guide to include mental wellness
Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats
Luke Wallace brings his revolution river songs in support of Skeena Watershed Youth on Water program
