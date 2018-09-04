Parlour Panther brings positive vibes to Smithers

The band’s newest album Hot Magic is available on all streaming platforms.

Parlour Panther graced the stage at Bulkley Valley Brewery recently, returning to town as apart of their tour to support their latest album Hot Magic which came out June 1.

“I feel great about it,” Parlour Panther vocalist Lee Newman said. “Smithers is a really cool town.”

Hot Magic is the Vancouver band’s first full length album. The group released a six track EP called Foreign Lust in 2016.

The band is comprised of Newman, Stephanie Hodgins and Charles Wesley.

When they aren’t touring across B.C. they’re working day jobs in Vancouver. Lee works as a facilitator at an arts venue and does a film and education program about LGBTQ issues with B.C. schools.

Hodgins is a freelance musician who produces and mixes for other bands and Wesley works at a coffee shop.

Thanks to supportive employers and the seasonal nature of their day jobs the band is able to continue to pursue music, Newman said.

Parlour Panther sings about positivity, queer love and female empowerment in their songs.

Newman and Hodgins (both women) are engaged.

“Parlour Panther was inspired by the negativity we got from some of our close friends and family [when we started dating],” Newman said. “Every time we play a show it makes space for queer people and brings queer communities together. We found playing in rural parts of B.C,. a lot of folks really appreciate it.

While on tour the band typically camps outside of their white minivan or stays at people’s houses.

“We work part time and do music in Vancouver most of the year but we all live for going on tour,” Newman said. “I love the combo of getting into nature and meeting and hanging out with so many cool people. There’s nothing better.”

The band performed at the Hazelton Hootenanny Aug. 17, its first time in Hazelton.

“It’s always fun going to a new festival,” Newman said. “You don’t exactly know what to expect but it’s always a good time.”

Parlour Panther will take a break from shows in the fall to work on their next album, Newman said.

