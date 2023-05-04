OURO Collective to perform at the Della Herman Theatre May 13 @ 7:30 p.m. in Smithers

OURO Collective bringing a fusion of street and contemporary dance styles to Smithers

Group to perform a mix of hip-hop, waacking, breaking, popping, and contemporary dance styles.

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association (BVCA) will present a new dance work from Vancouver-based contemporary dance group OURO Collective, live at the Della Herman Theatre on May 13.

“BVCA previously invited OURO to Smithers in 2020, and while they could not be here in person, they presented a fabulous workshop series over Zoom and an online presentation of their work Hako,” said Robin Lough from the BVCA.

“We are very excited that they are now able to be here in person.”

In specific terms the group describes the show as exploring forgotten history.

“This show considers how changes in our urban landscape affect personal memory and cultural amnesia, and how an erased past affects future generations,” the OURO website explains.

In general terms, the group sees it mission as breaking down barriers.

“We create artistically innovative, socially accessible and community-minded performances through our unique amalgamation of street and contemporary dance techniques,” said the group’s Mission Statement on their website. “We are committed to producing content that extends beyond our immediate social circles or individual dance communities. We envision breaking down the separation, not just between the disparate arts communities, but between the audience and the performers as well. We honour the true spirit of street dance as an art form that brings people together regardless of their background or dance experience.”

READ MORE: BVCA Artistic Director working on new project

In addition to the new performance, OURO Collective will also be hosting a free dance workshop open to community members ages 12 and older, of all skill levels.

“We will explore the foundations and fundamental movements of hip hop, popping, contemporary, waacking, and house in a welcoming, fun environment,” Lough said. “No previous dance experience necessary. The workshop is open to anyone in the community, ages 12 and up, and is free.”

The workshop takes place on Thursday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m., at Creative Roots Studio, 3830 Second Ave, Unit 1, in Smithers. To register, visit the BVCA website.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the May 13 performance. Individual tickets are on sale at Mountain Eagle Books in Smithers. Adults $28, Senior (60 plus) $23, Youth (under 18) $15.


