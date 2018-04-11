Opening reception for Totem Reflections and Awakening Spirit Friday

The upcoming exhibition at Smithers Art Gallery features Totem Reflections by Arlene Ness in the Main Gallery, and Awakening Spirit by Arimathea Pappas in the Mini Gallery.

The opening reception is this Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Totem Reflections by Gitxsan artist Arlene Ness from Hazelton is a collection of cultural imagery centred around the ancient totem poles still alive today. Ness produces carvings, jewellery, paintings and prints, and was honoured to be a recipient of the 2015 BC Creative Achievement Awards for First Nations Art.

Awakening Spirit by Arimathea Pappas from Clinton, B.C. is a collection of art created from natural materials with added sculptural components made of clay. As an emerging contemporary mixed-media artist, Pappas’ love for clay, nature and spiritual teachings is what inspires her to unify these elements to create sculptural and functional works of art.

Exhibition Dates: April 10-May 12

Opening Reception: Friday April 13, 7-9 p.m.

Please join us and meet the artists at the opening reception – all welcome, free admission, light refreshments provided!

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m.

(Sunday & Monday: Closed)

Admission by donation.

Artists’ statements and bios available at smithersart.org.

–Submitted by Smithers Art Gallery.