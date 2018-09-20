Northwest B.C. high school student lands role in Monkey Beach

The novel by Haisla-author Eden Robinson is being filmed in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

A high school student from Prince Rupert has landed a role in the film adaptation of Canadian novel Monkey Beach.

Fifteen-year-old Corbin Basso saw the casting call on Facebook book and thought “why not.”

“We drove up to Kitimat, I get a little guideline. It was all improv, no lines, and I get in there, I audition, it was 10-15 seconds, and they told me they’d email me back. Next thing I know, I get the email back and they ask if I want to play young Frank,” Basso said on Sept. 18, a day before his scene was filmed.

The movie is based on the novel by award-winning Haisla author, Eden Robinson. The supernatural story is about a woman who can foresee death. While she goes searching for her brother after he is lost at sea she experience dreams of Monkey Beach.

Basso doesn’t have to travel far for his shoot. Scenes are being shot in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village.

READ MORE: Film crews to shoot Monkey Beach in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Cree-Métis filmmaker Loretta Todd is both the director and the screenplay writer. Monkey Beach stars Grace Dove, who played in The Revenant and How It Ends, and Adam Beach was in Arctic Air and Suicide Squad.

“I’m just really excited to be part of Monkey Beach and working with all the amazing actors and directors. There’s a couple big names in there and I’m really excited. Hopefully I’ll be able to meet them,” Basso said.

Filming started Sept. 17. Basso’s character, Young Frank, is a Haisla teenager who is impressed with Lisa (the main character) and her ability to question authority.

Acting has been a part of Basso’s life since he was a child. He took part in Missoula Children’s Theatre and then Udderfest theatre club with Treena Decker. In high school, he joined Alison O’Toole’s drama class.

“He is all things theatre,” she said. “I have full confidence in Corbin, he’s excellent, he works hard and he’s dedicated and he’s got lots of charisma so I think he’s going to be great.”

Basso has played Flounder the fish in The Little Mermaid, he was the baker in Into the Woods and currently he’s preparing for his role as Franklin Hart in 9 to 5, this year’s high school musical.

