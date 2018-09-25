North BC Ale Trail features Smithers

After filming in Smithers in July, North BC Ale Trail is ready to sell a trip to the Bulkley Valley.

The BC Craft Brewers’ Guild have completed updating their BC Ale Trails to include the North, and Smithers has a starring role.

The new trail adds eight craft breweries from Prince Rupert on the coast, across to Valemount in the Rockies.

“While the majority of BC residents live in the Southern half of the province, the Northern portion of the province is scattered with smaller communities embracing the epitome of small-town charm,” read a press release from BC Ale Trail.

It could give another reason to head north, something Northern British Columbia Tourism is gald to promote.

“With its majestic mountains and glacial rivers, Northern BC perfectly caters to those who love to spend their holidays and weekends exploring on-the-road. Now, with the addition of the Northern Trail, travelers can plan their trip, so they end a long day of driving with a pint of cold, locally brewed beer,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page.

The group was in Smithers this past July to film their promotional video at Bulkley Valley Brewery and Smithers Brewery.

“It was nice just to show him what a lot of people come from all over world come for,” Smithers Brewing Company marketing director Blaine Estby said of bringing Ale Trail photography director Geoffrey Tomlin-Hood out to the river.

“The Ale Trail showcases [regions] to the greater population of the Lower Mainland and southern B.C., hopefully they can entice some to come up north,” Etsby added during the July visit.

Bulkley Valley Brewery owner Dave Harris said he spoke to Tomlin-Hood more about the community he serves than the beer on tap.

“[Smithers is] just a true four season destination,” Harris said during the visit. “It’s just really a magical place.”

There are eight breweries across six towns showcased on the new Trail: Wheelhouse Brewing in Prince Rupert, Sherwood Mountain Brewhouse in Terrace, Bulkley Valley Brewery and Smithers Brewing in Smithers, Crossroads Brewing and Trench Brewing & Distilling in Prince George, Barkerville Brewing in Quesnel, and Three Ranges Brewing in Valemount.

“Ever since we started two years ago, our goal was to have a provincial-wide presence, so we’re thrilled to announce the Northern BC Trail,” said Joe Wiebe, director of content with the BC Ale Trail.

“Not only does the region have spectacular scenery, but it produces some of the most unique and delicious beer.”

The Northern BC Trail is the 16th trail to launch since the BC Ale Trail’s inception in 2016. The announcement comes at the same time as the new Tiang-ale Trail, located in Kamloops, Shuswap and Vernon.

The BC Ale Trail was created to connect B.C.’s brewing scene with tourism organizations across the province. The BC Ale Trail’s destination partners for 2018 include Tourism Smithers.