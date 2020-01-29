New dance troupe performs at Old Church

Kinetic Dance Collective performed a variety of styles, including ballet, jazz and hip hop

Kinetic Dance Collective (KDC) performed two shows to full houses at the Old Church on Saturday January 18. The dancers performed various styles including ballet, contemporary, jazz and hip hop.

Kinetic Dance Collective is a new dance troupe under the direction of Monica Kapelar and assistant Katie Wertz. KDC has six full company dancers.

This year they have already performed at Ballet Kelowna’s production as well as doing three shows for seniors at the Bulkley Lodge, Meadows and Pioneer Place. March 28 KDC will be performing for Divas (fundraiser for the Arts Council) at the Della Herman Theatre. As well as giving back to the community, the troupe will be competing in festivals throughout the north.

Kinetic Dance offers classes for performance level as well as weekly classes for youth and adults from beginner to experienced.

Information about the group or training program can be directed to Monica Kapelar, via email mcatorc@gmail.com

Submitted article

Clara Pesch, front, and Vivian Thomas. Submitted photo

