One of the colouring pages for the Bulkley Valley Museum’s colouring contest is J. Mason Adam’s Drugstore from an archival photo taken in 1913. (BV Museum)

Museum sees uptick in online visitors

Staff adds new features and plans more web programs

Although currently physically closed to the public, the Bulkley Valley Museum (BVM) is still virtually accessible.

That is because the museum has had its archives online for three years. It contains more than 8,000 archival and museum catalogue records.

Curator Kira Westby said she has seen an uptick in online traffic, both on the portal and their social media platforms since the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear in B.C.

They’ve also added some new features to the website and are planning more.

“We’re continuing to find ways to share with the community because when this is all over and we make our funding applications to various places for next year, we’re going to have to need to be able to say what we did during this time,” she said. “So, we’re trying to get creative, but it takes a little time to rethink.”

One of the new things they have added is called “Imagine the Past: In colour.”

GET THE LATEST IN COVID-19 COVERAGE: Local, provincial, national and international news

Museum staff found an online tool called “MyHeritage In Colour” which allows users to colourize old black and white photos.

They have done so with some of their archive photos and are encouraging visitors to try it out and send them the results. The program uses an algorithm to approximate what the image would have looked like in colour.

The museum also has a physical colouring contest on the go.

“With the Museum temporarily closed to the public to help stop the spread of Covid-19, we’re missing our kid visitors and the colourful drawings they create as part of our Museum Scavenger Hunt,” it says on the colouring contest page. “So, we’ve decided to join the colouring page trend!”

Staff created four colouring pages from archival photos that can be downloaded. They are encouraging people of all ages to colour them, scan or take a picture of them and return them to the museum via email.

The winner, who will be randomly chosen from entries received for kids 13 and under only, will receive a $25 gift certificate from the Big Smiles kids store.

Another upcoming project will bring some of their education programs to the web.

“There’s one we do where we teach kids the old train lantern signals,” Westby said. “We’re going to make a video showing them how to make a paper lantern at home and then show them what the signals are. It’s one we usually do with K to Grade three age kids.”


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink gives $100K to United Way efforts in Northern B.C.

Organization’s COVID-19 Relief Fund benefits seniors in isolation, among others

UPDATE: First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert

Doctor says it was a visitor, Northern Health won’t confirm

Bus services taking extra measures because of COVID-19

More cleaning and more disinfecting underway

Fisheries and Oceans Canada lifts at-sea observer requirements due to COVID-19

Fisheries Management Order went into effect April 2 and will remain for 45 days

Some Smithers businesses may re-open sooner rather than later

Weekly Chamber of Commerce video conference focuses on business concern amid COVID-19

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19 world update: Joy in Wuhan as lockdown lifted; Pope denounces profiteers

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news items from around the world

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

Most Read