Krystle Dos Santos. (Contributed photo)

More than Motown

Krystle Dos Santos plays the Della Herman Theatre on Oct.5

As you may know, Motown was founded in January 1959. This year is the 60th anniversary. This show has been referred to as “More than Motown,” with a healthy dose of Motown classics and bringing new life into soul music with Krystle Dos Santos’ original writing and arrangements.

BVCA is excited by the Vancouver artists who will be joining Krystle on stage. Jen Lewin is a Vancouver-based keyboard player, bass player and vocalist, well-versed in styles ranging from jazz to pop to top 40. A versatile and experienced musician, Lewin brings her energy, professionalism and unique sound to every performance.

Gavin Youngash plays guitar and adds strong vocals to the mix. Gavin is also a composer and a founder of The Space Studios in Vancouver – built by musicians for musicians to inspire and create.

Nino DiPasquale is a professional drummer who started playing drums at the age of ten. Nino has since become known as a sensitive, versatile performer, able to play many different styles of music authentically. He gigs regularly in a variety of genres—jazz, blues, latin, funk, pop, R&B and reggae—sometimes all in the same week.

—submitted article

Previous story
Hazelton artist honoured

Just Posted

Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge

Mining supply chain injects $36M into Smithers economy

Mining Association releases 2018 data showing huge impact of mining in the province

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Bear shot in Stewart was a danger to the public, RCMP say

Police communicated with conservation office prior to incident

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Most Read