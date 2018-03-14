MORE SKIN: The Game an exploration of racism

Last year the Bridging Committee’s presentation SKIN: A Play about Racism played to a packed house and generated discussion that went on far beyond the walls of the Old Church. This year on March 21, which is the International Day for the Elimination of Racism, the Bridging Committee is offering the community an interactive game.

MORE SKIN: The Game offers participants a safe place to explore their reactions to various situations that involve stereotyping or racism.

The audience will be divided into teams and with each throw of the dice the teams will have the opportunity to step into a different role: that of a person experiencing discrimination, the person behaving in a discriminatory manner, or the bystander.

You may find yourself in a situation where you are walking down Main Street with a friend who says a racist remark to an Indigenous man as he passes. What do you do? What do you say? What if you were the Indigenous man? What if you were placed in the role of the person who makes the racist remark, could you untangle why you made that comment?

MORE SKIN is being played at the Old Church, 7 p.m. on March 21. It is a free event but tickets must be picked up at Mountain Eagle Books. All are welcome but seating is limited. It will be a safe place to explore our attitudes and actions around racism as we take another step towards healing the rift.

Submitted by Valerie Laub.