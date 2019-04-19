New paintings by Telkwa artist Mark Thibeault are on display at Smithers Art Gallery until May 11. (Submitted photo)

Mixed media and repurposed items featured in new exhibition

Works by Mark Thibeault and Chelle Williams now on display at Smithers Art Gallery

A new exhibition now on display until May 11 at the Smithers Art Gallery features the latest mixed media pieces by Telkwa artist and luthier Mark Thibeault.

The show, “A Line Collected,” draws its title from Thibeault’s process of “referring to objects and surroundings for lines and shapes to start a piece.”

“Whether the composition finds itself early or after multiple edits, each has great depth and space and is rich with varied marks, layers of collage, acrylic and oil paint,” stated a press release from the gallery. “The mood of each piece is governed by the previous line’s influence and affect.”

Thibeault is perhaps better known outside the Bulkley Valley for his internationally-recognized guitar building, which itself is artistry.

“Each instrument is a work of art made from gorgeous figured woods and beautifully appointed with wood and shell inlay,” the press release notes.

Joining Thibeault in the main gallery is Chelle Willman, a newcomer to the valley. Willman’s contribution to the exhibition, entitled “Robots are People Too,” is unique both for its subject matter and her use of paint and wood from the local landfill.

“I like to think that my pieces and my show title are jumping off points of conversation, rather than narratives that can only be explained by their creator,” Willman said.

She lives with her husband, daughter, a monkey, two cats and chickens on a sunny parcel of land in the valley.

“If Michelle had her way, her home would be turned into a sanctuary for dogs and goats,” the press release said.

 

New paintings by Chelle Willman are on display at Smithers Art Gallery until May 11. (Submitted photo)

