Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has shared the news of her engagement to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, on Instagram.

The Stranger Things star posted a picture of herself wearing an engagement ring alongside Jake, whose father is legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Jake also posted similar pictures on his own Instagram with the caption “Forever” and a white heart emoji. Millie and Jake first met on Instagram, and have since attended several red carpet events together.

Millie, who shot to fame as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, is set to reprise her role for the last time in the show’s upcoming fifth and final season. She has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity the show has given her and the support of its creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

Arts and Entertainment

