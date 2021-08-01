Midsummer is back at the end of summer

A pared-down version of the annual Midsummer Music Festival is scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11

It won’t be the full-blown event it has been in the past and it will be more of an endsummer than a midsummer festival, but there will be live music this year brought to local audiences by the Midsummer Music Festival.

The Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society (BVFMS) announced last week it would be putting on a two-day event Sept. 10 and 11.

That announcement was quickly followed by the announcement of the first headliner of the fest.

The Sadies are a rock and roll/country and western band from Toronto with almost three decades of albums and live touring under their belt.

It is a quartet consisting of Dallas Good, Travis Good (related to members of the Canadian Country group The Good Brothers) and Dean and Mike Belitsky.

Midsummer artistic director Brennan Anderson is so far keeping the other main stage acts they’ve booked close to his chest, but told the Interior News

He did, however, give the Interior News a sneak preview that Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Combustion are going to be on the bill.

Fiver (aka Simone Schmidt) is a distinct vocalist, guitarist, and wordsmith who has produced seven albums over the past 13 years.

Her collaboration with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Combustion (a free-jazz trio) produced an album that was long-listed for the 2021 Polaris Prize, the winning of which many in Canada view as the pinnacle of original music achievement.

Anderson added audiences will be impressed by the rest of the lineup that includes a couple of very hot Indigenous acts.

They are also currently reviewing applications for local and regional acts who will be notified on August 15.

August 15 is also the day tickets will go on sale online at smithersmusicfest.com or in-person at Mountain Eagle Books on Third Ave. at Main Street.

Tickets will be $15 a day for adults or $25 for the weekend. Families (two adults and up to three children) are $60 for the weekend with each additional child being an extra $5.

Anderson said the BVFMS board has worked immensely hard with federal and provincial funders and local sponsors to provide an event with world-class headliners and keep ticket prices down to make the festival as accessible as possible.

Midsummer 2021 will be taking place in its usual spot at the Smithers Fair Grounds, but the main stage and tweener stages will be running a limited schedule.

There will be no camping this year.



