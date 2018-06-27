Midsummer a festival of sound and sights

A preview of what the Midsummer Music Festival has in store for its 35th year.

As the clouds finally begin to disperse and the sun comes out in the Bulkley Valley, so too will the area’s musicians and music-lovers.

This year marks the 35-year anniversary of the Midsummer Music Festival. Over time the event has grown steadily to become one of Smithers’ most popular traditions.

“We have quite a few bands, a lot of bands coming from other places. Some from Toronto, a few from Vancouver. And some of the locals like The Racket are going to be there, and Mark Perry. Some of the ‘usual suspects’ I think they call them,” said Sarah Zantingh, one of the festival coordinators.

Zantingh said she has only been a coordinator for the festival for three years, but has been involved for approximately 23.

“They always say, ‘To do great work, find what you love. And if you haven’t found it yet, keep looking, you’ll find it.’ Putting on festivals is something that I love to do. It’s really cool that I get to be in my own home community and get to do it. Actually, Midsummer is just one of seven festivals that I’m going to be at this summer – I’m working at all of them,” Zantingh said.

While many aspects have stayed the same, much about the festival has changed and continues to change.

“As usual we’re going to have our kids’ area and kids’ stage, and that’s going to be really a main theme. Like always, we really try to provide a family-positive environment for the whole community,” Zantingh explained.

New additions to this year’s festival include a guarded space for anyone feeling unsafe, sound installation art pieces, and visual artists who will create their work live during performances.

Zantingh said her favourite part of putting on festivals like Midsummer is the creation of community.

“It’s a really cool vibe when you have all of these people who are coming together to consciously create this community and just have a good time, and have fun, and to celebrate, and to dance and sing. It’s amazing … those are all things that are really good for us [as a broader community], and as just individuals … They’re amazing tools, and powerful tools to have.”

“It provides lots of contrast, because you’re dealing with lots of people and lots of personalities. It allows me to put into practice putting principles before personalities … they always say that that’s how you create a good community, is by not letting the squabbles or the fact that someone has a different opinion than you about something interfere with your ability to create this thing that is so good for us. It’s like my own medicine, too.”

This year’s Midsummer Music Festival will be running June 29, 30, and July 1 on the Fall Fair Grounds at the end of Pacific Avenue in Smithers.

“If you are interested in becoming part of this community a little bit deeper, we are always looking for volunteers. Even if you don’t volunteer at this year’s festival, there’s always next year’s festival,” Zantingh said.

To learn about some of this year’s acts, visit smithersmusicfest.com.