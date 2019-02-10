BVCAC board members (left to right) Miriam Colvin, Sharon MacGregor and Susanne Watson. (Contributed photo)

Masquerade Gala presented by BV Community Arts Council

Format of surprise promised, along with a dance party at Glenwood Hall Feb. 16.

The Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council (BVCAC) invites the community to come out to celebrate your love of the arts in an evening of unique performance. The BVCAC Board has invited local artists who are members of the Arts Council to share their talents in a Masquerade Gala.

“We can’t share the full artist line-up because the joy of the evening comes from a format of surprise, with short and strong performances in the spotlight throughout the evening. And then we roll into a DJ’ed dance party!” says BVCAC board member Miriam Colvin.

BVCAC invites you to put on a mask, get dressed up and come out to Glenwood Hall. Or, come as you are and make a mask at the by-donation mask-making table. This is a 19+ event — drinks and appetizers will be served.

“This is our second annual Gala,” says BVCAC President Sharon MacGregor. “I am excited about doing it in February as our evening is not directly tied to Valentine’s Day, which can be a challenging day with its expectations of romance. People will come out to enjoy music, theatre, burlesque, and more in a group, as singles, as couples!”

All proceeds from the event go toward BVCAC’s community grant and bursary programs for arts and culture.

Event info

Saturday, Feb. 16

7–11:30 p.m.

Glenwood Hall (Driftwood)

$20/ticket (no minors)

Tickets are available at Mountain Eagle Books and Mills Office Productivity and Books.

–Submitted story

