Local artist with international reputation opens at Smithers Art Gallery

Telkwa artist Mark Thibeault has been busy making a mark for himself internationally.

Now, with representation in a prestigious London, England gallery and a painting in Art Folio’s 2021 publication of the most exciting contemporary artists worldwide, Thibeault brings a new collection of works to the Smithers Art Gallery.

The abstract expressionism exhibition, entitled “Populated,” is a series of works he started creating just as the COVID-19 pandemic was getting underway.

“The Populated series began as we moved toward isolation,” he explains in his Artist Statement for the exhibition. “I continued to paint but in a less physical manner. Rather than large marks made with a sweeping motion of the entire arm extended, I held smaller brushes and sat at a table with paper or canvas close. In doing so, I was reminded of how beautiful and important the smallest mark may be.”

The 31 pieces featured combine various media including ink, acrylic, oil and collage on paper, cradled birch and canvas.

While his newfound international stature is reflected in the prices of the larger canvas pieces, roughly half the collection is smaller studies in a comfortable price range for aspiring collectors of $240 to $350.

“The Populated series is a collection of works that favour gesture and immediacy. Energised (sic) and intuitive marks may then collect to make for busier imaginings. It is that energy and immediacy that inform the final composition,” the exhibition description reads.

Populated opened Friday, June 17 and runs until July 9.



