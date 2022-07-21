Local artist slashes prices for long weekend

Kaaren Soby says the beauty of the wilderness is her new inspiration. (Contributed photo)

Kaaren Soby says she is thankful for the community support she has received over the decades

A local artist is bringing a new vibe to her exhibition that is part of the Bulkley Valley Artisan Tour.

Kaaren Soby says her latest collection of acrylic paintings at Driftwood Lodge is about the bush.

A celebration of the wilderness will be displayed in the lodge for the upcoming long weekend and she is offering paintings for half-price.

“It is a whole different energy,” she said. “My paintings now are all about the wilderness and a celebration of the wilderness. I’m a mediator, the more I mediate, the more I see in everything. The more you slow down, the more beauty you see in everything. That is where my energy is right now with this exhibit.”

She says she feels incredible and fortunate to been living in this wilderness for over 50 years and she has enjoyed the community support she has had.

“My daughter and I are following a new path, which is clean and impartial, full of love and full of beauty,” she said. “So I thought it was time for me to clear some of my older paintings. So I thought about having a half-price sale. There are a lot of people who love my art but can’t afford it. I want to do that for my community and for the wilderness.”

There will be a formal opening of the show on July 29 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

It will also be opened for the public to view on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The paintings will still be up at Driftwood lodge the following week and can also be viewed then.

