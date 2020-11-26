Theresa Mohr. (Contributed photo)

Theresa Mohr. (Contributed photo)

Local artist releases new single

Theresa Mohr’s Close the Distance available on Friday

One of Bulkley Valley’s folk favourites is releasing a new single.

Theresa Mohr has been playing music in the local music scene for more than 10 years, performing at festivals, farmers markets, pubs and community events.

She is currently working on an EP titled Burnt Toast that will be released in March but is giving her audience a sneak peak with a new song called “Close the Distance” that will be available to listen to on Dec. 4.

“It is a song I wrote before COVID hit about missing family that is spread out around the country,” Mohr said. “It sort of fits nicely with the theme of this year and not getting to see enough family.”

While Mohr said it is hard to categorize this song into one genre, she described the sound as mixture of alt-rock, folk with a bit of a country feel.

She has a band performing with her on the new album for the first time.

“This is my first recording I’ve done with a group of musicians, I usually do a solo live thing, this is more of polished recording with drums and bass and cello and lead guitar,” she added.

“For the recorded music, it is nice to have a full band for the sound. I haven’t been practicing with the band as much lately because of COVID, but it is fun to play with them. But I also love solo work. COVID-19 has given me a good excuse to focus on the solo stuff.”

She will be holding a live stream to release the single and it will be available on a wide range of platforms.

