Library’s most popular books of 2022

Smithers Public Library lent out many books by or about Indigenous people last year

Some of the most borrowed books and movies from the Smithers Public Library in 2022 were by or about Indigenous people, some with local significance.

The most popular fiction book was Five Little Indians by Michelle Good and the most popular non-fiction was Highway of Tears: A true story of racism, indifference and the pursuit of justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and children by Jessica McDiarmid.

The DVD that was borrowed the most from the library was North Boys: The story of Jimmy and Charlie. The documentary about two LeJac Indian Residential School survivors was screened at the Old Church on September 30 in partnership with the library and Bulkley Valley Museum.

Over in the children’s area, the most popular movies were Encanto, Despicable Me 3 and Turning Red.

Library director Wendy Wright said judging by the children’s first chapter books, dragons and unicorns are still popular, with a newcomer – Purr-Maids (mermaid kittens) capturing youngsters’ imaginations.

She added the computer game Minecraft is also showing no signs of slowing down, as all five of the most borrowed junior non-fiction titles were handbooks full of tips and tricks.