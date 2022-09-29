Library to screen doc about two survivors of the Lejac residential school on Orange Shirt day

A screening of a short film about two men’s experience in a residential school will be shown on Friday evening at the Old Church.

The film called North Boys: The story of Jimmy & Charlie is about Charlie Post and Jimmy Dennis, who were both removed from their families to attend the Lejac Indian Residential School in 1944.

They were only 10 years old and never saw their families again.

They share their experiences that illustrate why they have spent a lifetime trying to overcome the impact of that traumatic day and the eight years that followed.

There will be time after the film to connect and discuss the film.

This event is a partnership between Smithers Public Library and the Bulkley Valley Museum.

“Advancing Truth & Reconciliation is one of our priorities, and as a centre for lifelong learning, the library creates opportunities for information-sharing to build understanding between our community members,” said library director Wendy Wright.

“We chose to screen this particular short documentary because the men in the film — Jimmy Dennis and Charlie Pete Tashoots — were sent to Lejac residential school, as were many local Witsuwit’en children. Some of Jimmy and Charlie’s relatives live in Smithers and the screening will have great significance for their descendants, other Lejac survivors and relations, and indeed everyone who views this film.”

Museum curator Kira Westby said the event feels like a natural fit with their mandate.

“And I think it is important to provide community members with opportunities to learn about and reflect on the history and continuing impact of residential schools on Orange Shirt Day,” she said.

