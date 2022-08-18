Leah Pipe (File photo)

Leah Pipe (File photo)

Leah Pipe at Smithers Art Gallery this month

Hazelton artist featured along side Prince Rupert artist Chris Fraser

“We have two amazing artists in the gallery this month,” said Smithers Art Gallery manager Nicole Chernish. “Leah Pipe is an artist and designer living in Hazelton, B.C. She has the “heart of a raven,” creative, curious and drawn to beauty. Leah considers herself portrait painter – portraits of wild beings. Her work is both simple and detailed, capturing natural elements and portraying them in a striking, yet minimalistic layout.”

According to Chernish, Pipe guides her viewers to truly examine the micro-amazing details of a feather, a raven’s beak, snow-capped mountains, salmon tails and the shapes of wolves’ ears. She asks you to hear and feel the heartbeat in her portraits in “Deeper Into The Forest.”

Prince Rupert artist Chris Fraser is highlighting their striking pottery alongside Pipe in their first solo exhibition in Smithers.

“Metamorphosis” explores the organic formations of coral as abstract forms that have been interpreted through various textures, shapes and colours. With the understanding of rising ocean temperatures due to climate change, I want to convey corals metamorphosing from planktonic larvae to sedentary polyps. When these organisms stop swimming, while resting on rocks and the ocean floor, they begin their transformation into adult forms through several stages of development. Varying ocean temperatures cause coral polyps to lose zooxanthellae that live in the tissue of the polyps, resulting in coral bleaching.

These sculptures act as a visual representation of the variations in coloured coral contrasting to the bleached, almost lifeless formations that are void of zooxanthellae.

The Smithers Art Gallery is open to the public from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.

-submitted article

Previous story
Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Matthew Roy White is wanted by the Houston RCMP. He's considered armed and dangerous.
Man wanted by Houston RCMP on robbery, firearms charges

A new $13 million affordable housing project is slated for 1611 Main Street. (Marisca Bakker photo)
New low-cost housing project makes progress

Edward the cat is in the care of the Prince Rupert SPCA after people found him wandering the streets with an open wound. (Contributed photo)
Cat with massive face wound found walking Port Edward streets for a week

Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament winners from Double A Ventures from Houston and their celebrity partner Tommy Greene (former MLB baseball star and broadcaster) hoist the trophy following an 18-under par round Aug. 13 at the Smithers Golf and Country Club. From left, emcee Steve Darling, Kevin Leffers, Andrew Leffers, Tommy Greene, Arlene Leffers and Ryan Leffers. (Thom Barker photo)
Former Phillies pitcher and Houston timber company win 2022 celebrity golf tourney