Lawnchair Lounge returns

Chicken Creek perform at the first Lawnchair Lounge session of 2018. The performance took place at Bovill Square, where every Friday evening will be filled with music.

Chicken Creek perform at Bovill Square on July 6. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Time running out to partner on Walnut Park $1.5-million public space

“This opportunity comes around once. You won’t see another one probably built 25-30 years, if that.”

Record setting Tyhee Triathlon

Record number of participants and record times at Lake Tyhee.

Regan Yee takes silver at Canadian Track and Field Championships

“She showed that she is emerging as a major force in Canadian distance running,” coach says

Frances Brown’s nephew walks across Canada for MMIW

Matthew Jefferson, nephew of missing New Hazelton woman, started his journey on June 1 in Victoria.

Jagmeet Singh and Nathan Cullen give out free ice-cream at Bovill Square.

For more on Jagmeet Singh’s visit to Smithers read the July 11 edition of the Interior News.

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

B.C. man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire grows to 200 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

