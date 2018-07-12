Lawnchair Lounge returns

Chicken Creek perform at the first Lawnchair Lounge session of 2018. The performance took place at Bovill Square, where every Friday evening will be filled with music.
“This opportunity comes around once. You won’t see another one probably built 25-30 years, if that.”
“She showed that she is emerging as a major force in Canadian distance running,” coach says
Matthew Jefferson, nephew of missing New Hazelton woman, started his journey on June 1 in Victoria.
For more on Jagmeet Singh’s visit to Smithers read the July 11 edition of the Interior News.
Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen
Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’
Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition
A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.
A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland
The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday
Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say
Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan
70th annual Emmy Awards nominations announced Thursday
Langley country singer is up for Fans’ Choice award, Male Artist of the Year and more
Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.