Laughter returns to Smithers

Stand up comics Dale Ehrstien, Dom Oliveira and Jon White take the stage at the BV Brewery June 26

Comedian Dale Ehrstien, originally from Smithers, drew in many of the audience members for his first hometown performance at the Bulkley Valley Brewery on April 5. (Karissa Gall/Smithers Interior News)

Will we be able to laugh about COVID-19 some day?

Prince George-based comedian and former Smithereen Dale Ehrstien thinks so and that day is June 26.

Ehrstien, along with fellow northern B.C. comedians Dom Oliveira and Jon White will be performing at the Bulkley Valley Brewery one week from Saturday.

Ehrstien promises a raunchy show with a combination of stand up, banter from their Off The Rails TV show and some stunts harkening to his days with the Rejected Crew in Smithers.

He said they are really looking forward to regaining some of the momentum they had building for COVID struck.

The brewery is also looking forward to a return to some semblance of normalcy.

“We are absolutely ecstatic about getting events back,” said Dave Harris BV Brewery co-owner.

Harris said this is the beginning of a summer that will see the return of bands, open mics, comedy and other events, all while abiding with COVID-related health regulations.

As of June 15, new guidelines were expected to allow for up to 50 people for indoor events providing a safety plan was in place.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.