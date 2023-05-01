Landmark Smithers dance studio closing after 40 years

Local Smithers dance studio Creative Roots is shutting its doors later this month after more than 40 years of bringing the joy of dance and theatre to the Bulkley Valley.

Owner and director Amanda Dorscht sees now as the right time to stop, and is looking for a buyer.

“[Closing] has actually been in the works for a few years, and this year just seemed like the right time with the year-end recital,” Dorscht said.

The year-end recital will happen on May 27 with two shows at the Della Herman Theatre at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets will become available on May 10 at Mills Interior Stationery.

“It’s going to be an emotional show,” Dorscht said. “Saying goodbye to all the kids I’ve seen grow through the studio is going to be tough.”

Creative Roots started small at the Central Park building more than 40 years ago and now operates in its current Second Avenue studio.

Dorscht, originally from Waterloo Ont., purchased the studio in 2012 and has worked with her partner Brooke Bennett to make it a bright, inclusive space where many local kids have learned to dance and perform.

The two decided to close the studio to pursue goals on the personal side of things.

“We’ve had such a good run here, but we both decided it was time to move on,” Dorscht said.

There are currently no other dance studios in Smithers, but Dorscht is encouraging those interested in dance to look into commuting to Evolutions Dance Studio in Hazelton.

She also encourages parents to look into all the other wonderful recreational activities Smithers has to offer, such as gymnastics, karate, hockey and skiing.

“It’s so bittersweet,” she said. “Everybody that’s come through, from toddlers to adults, they’ve been such a pleasure to work with and see grow and dance.”