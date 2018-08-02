VIDEO and PHOTOS from the 24th annual Kispiox Valley Music Festival.

Despite the intense summer heat, hundreds from across the continent attended the 24th annual Kispiox Valley Music Festival July 27-29. Vendors, volunteers, musicians and music-lovers came together to make this year a success.

Mark Perry on the main stage at Kispiox Valley Music Festival. Cassidy Muir

Festival-goers try and find a patch of shade in front of the main stage. Cassidy Muir