The main stage at Kispiox Music Festival in 2019. (Cassidy Muir)

The main stage at Kispiox Music Festival in 2019. (Cassidy Muir)

Kispiox Music Festival back

Annual event returns after two year break due to COVID

The Kispiox Music Festival is coming back.

After two years without a festival, the music will be played again at the Kispiox Valley Community Grounds July 22 to 24.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the festival two years in a row but the Kispiox Valley Music Festival Board voted late last year to plan for one this summer.

A work bee was held last weekend to help clean up the grounds and get the spaces ready.

“We were excited and anxious to hold the festival again,” said society vice president Steve Little.

He added they are expecting to have the same caliber of musical acts as they have in the past and are anticipating good crowds.

Musical acts are slowly being announced on their Facebook page but so far Apollo Suns from Winnipeg; Australia’s This Way North; and Kym Gouchie who has ancestral roots in the Lheidli T’enneh, Cree and Secwépemc Nations, and is fostering change through her music and art are slated to perform.

“Everyone comes because of the beautiful setting and it is far enough away for people to get out and go camping and we pride ourselves as a family-friendly festival,” he said.

They are still looking for volunteers and extra coordinators to help out with the weekend-long festivities.

More information can be found on their website.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C. singer Cameron Whitcomb’s ‘American Idol’ journey

Just Posted

Khon, Chau Ly with son Jonathan and grandchildren. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Lee’s Garden to close doors after over three decades of feeding Houston

Members of the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance met with Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen and senior officials from the provincial government in Terrace last week. (Photo courtesy, Sean Bujtas)
B.C., northwest leaders resume negotiations over sharing tax revenues from industrial projects

A help wanted sign in the window of a Revelstoke business during the summer of 2021. Canada’s unemployment rate has now reached a record low. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
COLUMN: A good time for job seekers, but not for employers

A group of local businesses presented a new van to Smithers Community Policing, Citizens on Patrol (COP) and the RCMP Aug. 5. Pictured (L - R): RCMP Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie; Bruce Bobick (COP); Glenn Bandstra, dealer principal, Frontier Chrysler; and Richard Ford, Autoplan Specialist for Bulkley Valley Insurance Services. Not represented: Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Bandstra Transportation and Randy’s Image Design. (Thom Barker photo) A group of local businesses partner to provide a van for Smithers Community Policing, Citizens on Patrol (COP) and the RCMP. Pictured (L - R): Former Smithers RCMP Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie; Bruce Bobick (COP); Glenn Bandstra, dealer principal, Frontier Chrysler; and Richard Ford, Autoplan Specialist for Bulkley Valley Insurance Services. Not represented: Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Bandstra Transportation and Randy’s Image Design. (Thom Barker photo)
Smithers Citizens on Patrol seeks reinforcements