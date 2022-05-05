Kispiox Music Festival back

The Kispiox Music Festival is coming back.

After two years without a festival, the music will be played again at the Kispiox Valley Community Grounds July 22 to 24.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the festival two years in a row but the Kispiox Valley Music Festival Board voted late last year to plan for one this summer.

A work bee was held last weekend to help clean up the grounds and get the spaces ready.

“We were excited and anxious to hold the festival again,” said society vice president Steve Little.

He added they are expecting to have the same caliber of musical acts as they have in the past and are anticipating good crowds.

Musical acts are slowly being announced on their Facebook page but so far Apollo Suns from Winnipeg; Australia’s This Way North; and Kym Gouchie who has ancestral roots in the Lheidli T’enneh, Cree and Secwépemc Nations, and is fostering change through her music and art are slated to perform.

“Everyone comes because of the beautiful setting and it is far enough away for people to get out and go camping and we pride ourselves as a family-friendly festival,” he said.

They are still looking for volunteers and extra coordinators to help out with the weekend-long festivities.

More information can be found on their website.