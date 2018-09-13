Juno award winner comes to Smithers

A Juno award winning artist makes an appearance when singer Brian Doerksen appears at the BV Exhibition Grounds this Saturday.

Doerksen, from Abbotsford, is a multiple Covenant Award winner from the Canadian Gospel Music Association and in 2008 was a Juno award winner in the Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year category.

The concert will include classics and covers by some of his favourite artists such as Bob Dylan and Bruce Cockburn.

“The music that goes into your soul when you’re a teenager marks you for life,” says Doerksen who is a second-generation performer — his father sang in a gospel quartet.

As much as his work is influenced by classic rock, performances focus on sharing his story and his perspective to those that want to listen. “Our audiences range from teenagers to grandparents,” Doerksen adds with many having a spiritual hunger, but he also sings about just the human circumstances of emotion, kindness and love.

Doerksen notes that his band, drummer Calum Rees, childhood friend and guitarist Brian Thiessen and vocalist Teresa Trask are friends as well as co-workers.

“That’s one of the comments people have had after seeing us, they say that they feel the friendship, the fun and comradery that we have together. It’s just who we are,” he said.

Doerksen and the band take to the exhibition grounds stage Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Look for tickets at www.briandoerksen-smithers.eventbrite.com.