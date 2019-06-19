It’s moto mayhem in Kitimat this weekend

If it’s smokin’ tires you like, the hill climb is the place to be on Saturday. (Photos Gerry Leibel)

Want to see what your pride and joy can do in a race against other motor enthusiasts? Or maybe something a little less hectic, like showing off your gleaming machine!

Then you need to register for this weekend’s Kitimat Show ‘n Shine and the 11th Annual Kitimat Memorial Hill Climb.

The action starts on Friday, June 21, with the Kitimat Show ‘n Shine in the Tamitik Arena, starting at 6 p.m.

Due to the overwhelming response last year, the organizers have extended the Show & Shine out into the arena’s parking lot. Admission for the event is by donation, the proceeds to go to a charity which will be announced afterwards.

Organizers Derick Stinson and Dana Amado said some participants in both events are coming from as far away as Prince George and Dawson Creek.

“They’re coming down and making a weekend of it. Some of the entrants to the Show & Shine will also be at the Hill Climb,” said Stinson.

There will be lots of prizes – in fact, every entrant to the Show & Shine will receive a prize.

“So far we have 68 entries, all of whom will receive one of the prizes donated by local businesses. Other prizes include door prizes and cash giveaways,” added Stinson.

He said the event will feature vehicles “from all walks of life”, including motorbikes and cars. The entries will be judged via a ballot, which each visitor to the event will be handed when they walk through the door.

The Show & Shine is also where parents can sign the little ones up for the Power Wheels event, which was a huge hit with the community at last year’s event.

“At the first event we had 20 kids. This year we will definitely have more entries,” said Stinson.

Visit their Facebook page for more info

He said vehicles for the Power Wheels event must be battery operated, and the junior racers must have a seatbelt and a helmet to enter.

“We are hoping to bring in a different segment of the community with the Power Wheels event. This will create interest and develop the sport,” said Stinson.

Together with the Northwest Regional Raceway, the plan is to open up the sport and to encourage people who haven’t raced to try it out, including opportunities to race at the airport, which should see some spectacular speeds posted.

The big event of the weekend is the Hill Climb – and it should be a busy day, with even more interest shown from out of town.

Planning for the Hill Climb started in January already, which is necessary considering the requirements for hosting such an event.

Racers have to adhere to the National Hot Rod Association regulations and the vehicles are inspected by a team on Saturday morning before they are allowed into the races.

Vehicles are entered in three classes: Class A and Class B, which are vehicles with slick tires, and ordinary street cars with normal tires for people who have never raced before.

Registration for the Hill Climb takes place at the event’s location on Haisla Blvd. If your car or motorbike passes inspection, it can be raced!

Email the newsroom

Visit our Facebook page

Typos? Email the editor!

Bikes, cars, trucks - if it has an engine, it can race (pending approval of course).