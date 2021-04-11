Photographer Mark West, right, shows off the book accompanying his new exhibition "Remarkable People" now showing at the Smithers Art Gallery until May 8. (Thom Barker photo)

International photojournalist discovers Bulkley Valley rife with remarkable people

New Mark West exhibition runs until May 8 at the Smithers Art Gallery

As a photojournalist working for British and international magazines, Mark West has documented a lot of remarkable people from the Baduy people — a reclusive tribe in the remote jungles of Java (Indonesia) — to Don Pascaul, the last shaman of Todos Santos in Guatemala — to participants in the conflict in the former Yugoslavia.

West, who has made his home in the Bulkley Valley for the past 12 years, also spent four months in the early 1990s travelling among the training camps of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Turkey and northern Iraq, a group that was later blacklisted as a terrorist organization by NATO.

West has a bit of a different take having found the people involved deeply rooted in their cultural traditions and determined to reinstate Kurdistan as their own autonomous homeland, a conflict that continues to this day.

Photos of the people he met in Turkey and Iraq were the subject of a powerful 2017 exhibition at Lalazar Café in Smithers.

Since then, West has turned his attention to, and his lens on, the people of the Bulkley Valley.

His new show, “Remarkable People” opened at the Smithers Art Gallery April 6 and runs to May 8.

OUR TOWN: For a while I decided I was going to be a country star, but then I (thought), ‘if I become a pop star, I’ll be way bigger’: Elena

“I was getting back into photography and I was shooting pictures to sell to newspapers and magazines back in the UK and a friend of mine said this would be a great time to have an exhibition as we come, hopefully, out of this pandemic period,” he said. “It’s a great time to celebrate the people of the valley.”

The collection of 50 plates documents everyone from Sikh millworkers in Houston to Witsuwit’en hunters and trappers to the DJ duo GOBE (Gigantic Oscillated Bass Explosion).

“I just started finding things visually that caught my eye and then as you get to kind of explaining to people what you’re doing, they go, ‘oh you must go and photograph that person or this person who’s doing this,’ and it just kind of snowballs, it’s kind of uncontrollable,” he said.

The photos were mostly taken in 2018 and 2019, but just as he was getting ready to launch the exhibition, COVID-19 hit and set him back a year. That gave him a chance, though, he said to really refine the show and also put together a high-gloss accompanying book.

“The valley is full of these remarkable people and I think sometimes you can live in a community for a long time and you never get to know the person 100 yards down the road,” he said. “They’re all over the place, this is incredible. I kind of stumbled across this guy who builds black powder rifles… in his shed.”

OUR TOWN: A tale of two journeys: Couple united by fate in the Bulkley Valley

That said, West believes he has barely scratched the surface.

“It is one of those projects that would just go on forever,” he said.

West studied documentary photography at the prestigious Newport School of Documentary Photography in Wales under renowned photographers such as Daniel Meadows and Clive Landen before pursuing photojournalism.

However, when he and his wife Melissa (West) decided they wanted to have children, he ended up switching to teaching photography.

Once their three children were born, it was once again decision time.

“We originally moved here to give our kids freedom, some space,” he said. “Moving from England, it’s really congested and it’s been a great move, we’ve never looked back and we love the valley, it’s a great place to live.”


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

Just Posted

Volunteer Robbie McKnight works the screening table at the Coast Mountain College COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)
Smithers clinic expands vaccine eligibility to ages 60+

Community members born in 1961 or earlier can now call for an appointment at 1-844-255-7555

Styrofoam burning at the Woodmere Tree Nursery in Telka created billowing black smoke over Tyhee Lake and resulted in air quality advisory for Bulkley Valley. (Contributed photo)
VIDEO: Telkwa styrofoam fire air quality advisory lifted

A woodpile fire at Woodmere Tree Nursery spread to styrofoam blocks causing air quality concerns

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land near Mount Edziza Provincial Park

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

The Smithers Local Health Area reported just six new cases of COVID-19 for the week of March 21 - 27. (BC CDC graphic)
Weekly COVID cases decline in Smithers and Northwest

Smithers community members born in 1951 or before (70 years old) now eligible for vaccination

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

The snow-covered top of Mount Seymour is visible through low cloud as a Harbour Air floatplane approaches Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

The coroners’ service is investigating

B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a postelection news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. British Columbia’s opposition Liberals and Greens acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges for Horgan’s government, but they say Monday’s throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province’s economic, health, social and environmental future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP to bring in throne speech in B.C., Opposition wants coherent plan

Farnworth said the budget will include details of government investment in communities and infrastructure

FILE - An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher spot than the other three major North American professional sports leagues because seven of 31 teams are based on Canada. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Vancouver Canucks scheduled to practice Sunday, resume games April 16 after COVID outbreak

Canucks outbreak delayed the team’s season by eight games

Most Read