Members of the percussion group Kutapira. (Bulkley Valley Concert Association/Contributed to Black Press Media)

Infectious, exuberant percussion ensemble to open concert season in Bulkley Valley

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association is proud to present Kuapira

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association (BVCA) is getting set to kick off their 2023-2024 season with what they call an “infectious and exuberant” percussion ensemble.

The association says the performance from Kutapira will be bringing “fresh and energy-driven music” to the stage and audience on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Della Herman Theatre. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

The percussion band was formed in 2004 in East Vancouver and is made up of four core members, Sangito Bigelow, Kai Buchan, Chris Couto and Theo Vincent. All four members are proficient on the Zimbabwean marimbas, West African djembe, Afro-Cuban congas and timbales, western drum kit and many more percussion instruments that provide a steady driving groove throughout the show.

Kutapira has spent over a decade working with some of Vancouver’s finest musicians from all over the world, and has studied the proper rhythms and techniques of each instrument’s country of origin.

Over the years, the band has changed and evolved, adding in new instruments such as electric guitars, bass and vocals, and has had new members come and go, but the four core members have remained the same.

The BVCA also says that magic created by the group is “very hard to translate into recorded material”, as the “lively and visceral” percussion ignites audiences through the exchange of energy.

The BVCA said it is proud to present Kutapira as their opening show and is looking forward to kicking off their new season in style.

They are also bringing back their popular season ticket bundles, which are $105 to experience all four of the high-quality shows they have to offer this season. Individual tickets are $28 for adults, $23 for seniors (60 plus) and $15 for youth (under 18). Tickets are available at Mountain Eagle Books.

