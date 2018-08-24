Crystal Bart from Hype Tea in Terrace. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Hazelton Hootenanny photos

Photos from the second annual Hazelton Hootenanny Aug. 17-19.

The Bulkley Canyon Ranch played host to the second annual Hazelton Hootenanny music festival Aug. 17-19. Aside from a wide variety of musical acts both local and visiting, the festival offered a myriad of workshops and activities for all ages.

 

Crystal Bart and Laurie Gallant teach a workshop on medicinal teas and tinctures. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Archery tag. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Andrea Zonnis. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Andrea Zonnis teaches a vocal warm-up workshop. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Singer/songwriter Simbiyez Wilson was the opening act Saturday afternoon. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Kispiox musician Kesia Nagata. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Cabin Fever. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Jaimey Hamilton. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Crowmarsh. (Cassidy Muir photo)

The Athabasca Barn Burners from Jasper, Alberta. (Cassidy Muir photo)

