Mike Delamont plays “God” in his one-man show God is a Scottish Drag Queen coming to the Della Herman Theatre in Smithers Jan. 22. (Publicity photo)

‘God’ coming to Smithers as a Scottish drag queen

Comedian Mike Delamont’s one-man show touted as “a hilarious two-act comedy of biblical proportions”

God Is A Scottish Drag Queen — a one-man comedy act by acclaimed comedian Mike Delamont — is coming to Northwest B.C.

Delamont will play Prince Rupert (Lester Centre for the Arts, Jan. 19), Terrace (R.E.M. Theatre, Jan. 20), Kitimat (Mount Elizabeth Theatre, Jan 21) and Smithers (Della Herman Theatre, Jan 22).

The good-hearted humour of the show blends major political topics, biblical history, and pop culture, and is told through the voice of a deity who is clearly in on the joke, according to a press release.

Delamont plays God, dressed in a floral power suit, who comes down to set the record straight and expound on everything from Noah’s Ark to Star Wars and answer humankind’s most asked questions in a witty and unforgettable night of comedy.

“Loved by preachers and atheists alike, this show has quickly become one of the most popular one-man shows touring Canada today and has received critical acclaim for its non-stop brilliant look at humanity through the eyes of a silly, foul-mouthed, and very loveable Scottish deity,” the release stated.

“While some of the public may be offended by the title, the patrons who choose to take the risk and see the show often become instant fans, and are first in line to see the rest of the shows in the series.”

God Is A Scottish Drag Queen is not recommended for audiences under the age of 16.

Tickets are available online and:

Prince Rupert: Lester Centre Box Office. Adults $30, seniors and youth $25.

Terrace: Misty River Books. $30

Kitimat: Bradley’s Bait and Tackle. Adults $25, Seniors (>65)/Youth (<18) $20. Remaining tickets at the door on night of the performance add $5.

Smithers: Mountain Eagle Books. Adults $28, seniors (60 plus) $23, youth (under 18) $15.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
