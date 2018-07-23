Former Smithereen tackles mental illness with wonder and love in children’s book

Jessica Williams’ Mama’s Cloud is the story of a young child trying to make sense of mental illness.

A new children’s book helping kids understand mental health issues has been published by former Smithers resident, author Jessica Williams.

Mama’s Cloud, published by All Write Here Publishing, is the story of a young child trying to make sense of mental illness. The child — illustrated by Mateya Ark — is drawn as neither boy nor girl but leaves the gender up to the reader.

Mama is described as “magical” until a dark cloud mysteriously settles over, her taking away her magic. The child, who doesn’t understand where the cloud came from, feels helpless and so imagines creative ways to banish the cloud including becoming a fairy, a wizard, a superhero and an inventor. The child realizes these plans won’t work though and is then encouraged to simply offer love and a hug to Mama until she is able to conquer her cloud herself.

In a recent review, Heather Jones, blogger from Savvymom.ca said, “Mama’s Cloud is a great starting point for discussing depression with children and an enjoyable read in its own right. It’s a great book to add to any children’s book library, but particularly helpful in a home touched by depression.” (June 20, 2018).

The Canadian Mental Health Association estimates one in five people in Canada will personally experience a mental health problem or illness. This statistic along with personal experience with post-partum depression and anxiety prompted Williams to write the story. Williams hopes her book will help families and caregivers start conversations with children about mental illness while still offering a magical and engaging reading experience.

Mama’s Cloud is now available online from Amazon and Chapters.

–Submitted article.