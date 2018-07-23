Former Smithereen tackles mental illness with wonder and love in children’s book

Jessica Williams’ Mama’s Cloud is the story of a young child trying to make sense of mental illness.

A new children’s book helping kids understand mental health issues has been published by former Smithers resident, author Jessica Williams.

Mama’s Cloud, published by All Write Here Publishing, is the story of a young child trying to make sense of mental illness. The child — illustrated by Mateya Ark — is drawn as neither boy nor girl but leaves the gender up to the reader.

Mama is described as “magical” until a dark cloud mysteriously settles over, her taking away her magic. The child, who doesn’t understand where the cloud came from, feels helpless and so imagines creative ways to banish the cloud including becoming a fairy, a wizard, a superhero and an inventor. The child realizes these plans won’t work though and is then encouraged to simply offer love and a hug to Mama until she is able to conquer her cloud herself.

In a recent review, Heather Jones, blogger from Savvymom.ca said, “Mama’s Cloud is a great starting point for discussing depression with children and an enjoyable read in its own right. It’s a great book to add to any children’s book library, but particularly helpful in a home touched by depression.” (June 20, 2018).

The Canadian Mental Health Association estimates one in five people in Canada will personally experience a mental health problem or illness. This statistic along with personal experience with post-partum depression and anxiety prompted Williams to write the story. Williams hopes her book will help families and caregivers start conversations with children about mental illness while still offering a magical and engaging reading experience.

Mama’s Cloud is now available online from Amazon and Chapters.

–Submitted article.

Previous story
Solo debut

Just Posted

Smithers downtown residential tax break passed

Businesses that build apartments can earn up to 100% 5-year tax exemption.

Former Smithereen tackles mental illness with wonder and love in children’s book

Jessica Williams’ Mama’s Cloud is the story of a young child trying to make sense of mental illness.

Skeena salmon and our new reality

North Pacific is not the place it used to be and neighbours need to work together says SkeenaWild.

Supportive housing modules housed on Main Street

Modular units that will make up supportive housing building will be staged at LB Warner Centre.

22nd year of smoke and noise

Bulkley Valley Drag Racing Assoc categories: Super Pro, Pro, Bike Sled, Diesel, and Junior Dragster.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Quesnel man charged with second degree murder after fatal stabbings

Kristopher Edward Leclair will be in court in Prince George this week

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Lochte is suspended until July 2019

Most Read

  • Solo debut

    Molly Moolman did a mixture of covers and original songs in her first solo concert at Two Sisters.

  • Former Smithereen tackles mental illness with wonder and love in children’s book

    Jessica Williams’ Mama’s Cloud is the story of a young child trying to make sense of mental illness.