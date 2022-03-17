Skaters of all ages sizes and skill levels performed during the Smithers Figure Skating Club’s Carnival on Ice at the Smithers Civic Centre March 11. (Submitted photo)

Figure skating carnival thrills and raises $6K

Smithers Figure Skating Club’s annual spring fling attracted around 200 spectators

It was a return to relative normal for the Smithers Figure Skating Club (SFSC) last Friday night as the skaters presented their spring Carnival on Ice entitled “Jukebox Journey.”

The normally annual event is the club’s biggest fundraiser and 2022 did not disappoint as the club hauled in $6,000 from sponsorships, admission and 50/50 and concession sales.

“Those proceeds go directly to the expenses of hosting skating lessons, which helps the cost of lessons be affordable for all skaters in our community,” said Laurel Menzel

Approximately 200 guests bought tickets to the March 11 extravaganza.

“Spectators remarked how happy they were to return to the arena to see the performances and participate in the singing of ‘O Canada’ Menzel said.

“The club is very grateful to the sponsors, volunteers and coaches as well as spectators, all of whom make the Carnival possible.

“With consistent coaching lined up for next season, we can’t wait to show the town what the skaters can do next spring,” Menzel said.

