Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special
Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
The program launches on March 30
Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’
A suspect has been arrested related to an alleged assault with a weapon Muheim Elementary School
Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, were concentrated in the Hixon area
“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president
“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”
As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed
COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65
Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say
Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers
Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance
Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public
The program launches on March 30
Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts
Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February
The law originated in the U.K. and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner
Oriental Casa President loves finding design solutions
The new facility’s work will include drug product formulation, fill-and-finish and inspection of flu vaccines