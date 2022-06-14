Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith took the stage at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, June 12, as part of the Summertime Ball show. (Lauren Spencer-Smith/TikTok image)

Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith took the stage at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, June 12, as part of the Summertime Ball show. (Lauren Spencer-Smith/TikTok image)

Emerging teenage B.C. pop star makes debut at U.K.’s legendary Wembley Stadium

Lauren Spencer-Smith performed at the Summertime Ball this past weekend in London, England

Nanaimo’s teen singing sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith shared the Wembley Stadium stage in London, England, with Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles over the weekend.

The 18-year-old singer was one of 22 artists performing on Sunday, June 12, during the Summertime Ball, held by the radio station Capital. Performances by George Ezra, Joel Corry and Eddie Benjamin followed Spencer-Smith, as noted in a social media post by the radio station.

The teen also posted on TikTok the next day about her excitement over Sunday’s mini-festival performance.

Spencer-Smith started gathering public attention in 2019 after a video of her singing Always Remember Us This Way went viral, and in 2020, she impressed the judges of American Idol and claimed one of the top 20 spots in the singing competition.

Last month, she sang her platinum single Fingers Crossed – released early January and streamed more 34 million times across multiple platforms in its first week – at the Juno Awards in Toronto.

According to her website, www.laurenspencersmith.com, in June she will also be appearing at the Toronto nightclub, Velvet Underground, and at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith performs at Juno awards

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience


mandy.moraes@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Music

Previous story
B.C. artist featured on song to help people of Ukraine

Just Posted

Soapbox derby racers rev up during the 2022 Seafest celebrations in Prince Rupert on June 11. Thousands of people attended from around the Northcoast to enjoy the 44th summer kick-off in the city and the first since the pandemic rained on the parade three years ago. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Colours and smiles abound for Seafest 2022, in Prince Rupert

Provincial Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson (Black Press file)
UPDATE: Sobering centre, complex-care housing coming to northern B.C.

The Telkwa river is rising to dangerous levels under the train bridge where the Telkwa and Bulkley rivers meet. (Deb Meissner photo)
Evacuation Alerts in Smithers, Quick rescinded

Premier John Horgan with Sharon Greenway, a Newcrest Mining employee and Tahltan Band Councillor Rocky Jackson at Red Chris mine June 9. (Submitted photo)
B.C. Premier John Horgan makes historic visit to Tahltan Nation