Divas Friends Variety Show: Into the Spotlight

Fundraiser concert for the Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council April 28.

Treat yourself to an evening of song, music, dance, and theatrical interludes as we celebrate the amazing local talent we have here in the Bulkley Valley.

Enjoy performances by Creative Roots Performing Arts, Lilting Lovelies, Aiden Murphy, Steffy Howard/Wolfgang Loschberger/Jon Bjorgan, Enya Watson, Silken Lawson, Oden Vetch, Emma Torunski/Solange Stewart-Hansen, Flutation, Monica Kapelar’s Dance Crew, Simone Hug/Sharon Carrington/Jon Bjorgan, and Mint Julep. Tom Young (emcee), Valerie Laub (narrator), and Jean Christian (harp) will also lend their talents to the evening.

Starting Monday, April 9, tickets will be available at Mountain Eagle Books and SpeeDee Mills Interior Stationery. Get yours before they’re gone!

When: Saturday, April 28th @ 7:30 p.m.

Where: Della Herman Theatre

Tickets: $15 Adult / $10 Youth

