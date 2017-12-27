The line-up always makes for a great time at Divas and Friends. Interior News archive photo

Divas Friends Variety Show finds new organizer

The Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council will be running the fundraising show.

The Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council (BVCAC) will be in charge of organizing Divas & Friends Variety Show next year.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with our members and other performers in the community to keep up the great tradition of Divas,” said BVCAC president Sharon MacGregor via email.

Divas is a fundraising concert that featured performance from local musicians.

The Smithers Gallery Association used to run the show but were no longer able to continuing organizing it because they struggled to find performers.

“Unfortunately, because it’s music related and we don’t really have strong contacts in that arts field, it’s not something we can organize internally. We have to rely on a volunteer who’s willing to coordinate that for us and find the artist and has the connections,” gallery manger Caroline Bastable told The Interior News earlier this month. “We just haven’t been able to find anybody that’s willing to do it. If somebody turns up as result of this article we would love to have them work with us to help us organize it again.”

Bastable said the BVCAC was the gallery’s first choice because they’re an organization that funds local art projects so the proceeds from Divas will be dispersed back into the community.

The gallery plans on having more paint nights and is working on a new fundraiser.

Bastable said the gallery was always looking for another organization to take over Divas and had offered it to the BVCAC earlier this month.

“I’m confident [Divas] found a really good home,” said Bastable. “We are going to do everything that we can to help the transition.”

MacGregor said the next Divas show is planned for April 28, 2018.

”The BVCAC is excited to meet in the near future to discuss themes and possible performers,” said MacGregor. “We have engaged a coordinator and will be meeting with that coordinator in early January.“

Previous story
Renowned artist unveils mural at Hazelton First Nations High School

Just Posted

Bear incidents tripled in Bulkley Valley-Stikine this year

Bears have wondered into town to feed on garbage and chicken feed.

Oliemans points skis towards Olympics

Jason Oliemans hopes to make the national ski-cross team and eventually the Olympics.

Smithers vet helps deliver Christmas presents for pets of Laxgalts’ap

Pets in remote community Laxgalts’ap (formerly Greenville) in Northwest had Christmas wishes granted.

Top swimmers home for the holidays

Paralympian and university star swimmers back and practising in the Smithers pool.

Divas Friends Variety Show finds new organizer

The Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council will be running the fundraising show.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

10-year-old boy missing after car plunges into Arrow Lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Court document reveals bitter custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Most Read