Divas Friends Variety Show finds new organizer

The line-up always makes for a great time at Divas and Friends. Interior News archive photo

The Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council (BVCAC) will be in charge of organizing Divas & Friends Variety Show next year.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with our members and other performers in the community to keep up the great tradition of Divas,” said BVCAC president Sharon MacGregor via email.

Divas is a fundraising concert that featured performance from local musicians.

The Smithers Gallery Association used to run the show but were no longer able to continuing organizing it because they struggled to find performers.

“Unfortunately, because it’s music related and we don’t really have strong contacts in that arts field, it’s not something we can organize internally. We have to rely on a volunteer who’s willing to coordinate that for us and find the artist and has the connections,” gallery manger Caroline Bastable told The Interior News earlier this month. “We just haven’t been able to find anybody that’s willing to do it. If somebody turns up as result of this article we would love to have them work with us to help us organize it again.”

Bastable said the BVCAC was the gallery’s first choice because they’re an organization that funds local art projects so the proceeds from Divas will be dispersed back into the community.

The gallery plans on having more paint nights and is working on a new fundraiser.

Bastable said the gallery was always looking for another organization to take over Divas and had offered it to the BVCAC earlier this month.

“I’m confident [Divas] found a really good home,” said Bastable. “We are going to do everything that we can to help the transition.”

MacGregor said the next Divas show is planned for April 28, 2018.

”The BVCAC is excited to meet in the near future to discuss themes and possible performers,” said MacGregor. “We have engaged a coordinator and will be meeting with that coordinator in early January.“