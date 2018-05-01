Three Little Maids from The Mikado by Gilbert and Sullivan opened the vocal excellence of the show. Tom Best photo

Divas and Friends Variety Show

Emphasis on the variety for sold-out show.

The 2018 edition of the Divas and Friends Variety Show was once again a smash hit displaying the local talents of song and dance.

It was another sold out Della Herman Theater performance and no one in the audience left unsatisfied with the variety of the performances. There was humour, there was the drama of different styles of dance and music, and there was the quality of all of the various creative forms.

Sharon Carrington was the coordinator for this year’s show.

“It was exciting and covered a lot of ages and styles. The show has been going on for around 20 years and I’ve been involved on almost all of them,” she said.

“I think this was one of the best because it was organized to be around a two-hour show with an intermission. After that people start to lose energy and interest. There was also a lot of younger talent.”

She explained that this was the first year for the BV Community Arts Council to put on the show.

“They are a new group and fairly inexperienced about how to put on a show. I said it’s not my first rodeo. What you need to do is give me a list of things you expect me to do and you don’t worry about it. I’ll do my job. It was a bit of a learning curve for them but it all came together,” she said.

Sophia Levenson and Emma Torunski put on an entertaining demonstration of jazz dance choreographed by Lauren Brown. (Tom Best photo)

