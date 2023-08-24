Wax Mannequin take the stage at Deck Fest on Thursday. (Tom Best/The Interior News)

Wax Mannequin take the stage at Deck Fest on Thursday. (Tom Best/The Interior News)

Deck Fest 2023

CICK’s annual outdoor concert another hit

Thursday evenings are not usually noted for great entertainment but last Thursday local radio station CICK hosted another edition of it’s live, free presentations that featured a mix of a wide range of local, regional, and national talents.

Glen Ingram, long time station manager has been organiser of Deckfest since it’s inception in 2017 .

“There are only a handful of concerts which feature the kind of eclectic genre such as we have here. We’ve been able to bring in some amazing talent thanks to the BV Arts Council. Prior to covid we were able to feature other stages but we’re happy to keep it going and to feature live music that people enjoy,” he said.

The evening’s entertainment opened with Esteban Figueroa, a local flamenco guitar artist who has opened for well known greats such as Jeff Healey and Paul Shaffer.

Telkwa’s DJ Gobe is one of the few local dj’s who spin only vinyl. It’s a lot more difficult and requires a much greater level of expertise which has been recognised with a number of awards.

“And a lot more fun to watch, too,” said Ingram.

Gobe was followed up by rockers Coastal Drifters out of Terrace and Wax Mannequin a more traditional sounding group out of Guelph, Ontario.

“Smithers is a community which is well known to stimulate the “art-phobe”.

“People are excited to be able to support the efforts of volunteers such as CICK which is a volunteer radio station. Our connection to the arts community is integral and that’s one of the reasons why we exist. When the community comes out to support the arts, they are supporting the station in the same way,” said Ingram.

Also present at the event was a membership tent for the station where individuals could show their support in various ways.

-written by Tom Best

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way

Just Posted

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

Terrace Cricket Club’s Punjab Panthers Coach Soma Raviendran, Terrace Cricket Club President Kam Siemens, and Punjab Panthers Coach Sukhjinder Singh at the Gurdwara Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood in Terrace on Aug. 20. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace Cricket Club secures dedicated pitch after five-year pursuit

Participants of the Intro to Cricket event gather on Aug. 6, during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days festival, taking part in a community effort to learn and promote the basics of cricket in the region. (Contributed photo)
Terrace celebrates cricket with inaugural event at 2023 Riverboat Days festival

The Invasive Species Council of BC sent ambassadors to Smithers to teach people about the importance of spreading invasive species. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
B.C. Invasive Species Council visits Bulkley Valley in education push