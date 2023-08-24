Deck Fest 2023

Thursday evenings are not usually noted for great entertainment but last Thursday local radio station CICK hosted another edition of it’s live, free presentations that featured a mix of a wide range of local, regional, and national talents.

Glen Ingram, long time station manager has been organiser of Deckfest since it’s inception in 2017 .

“There are only a handful of concerts which feature the kind of eclectic genre such as we have here. We’ve been able to bring in some amazing talent thanks to the BV Arts Council. Prior to covid we were able to feature other stages but we’re happy to keep it going and to feature live music that people enjoy,” he said.

The evening’s entertainment opened with Esteban Figueroa, a local flamenco guitar artist who has opened for well known greats such as Jeff Healey and Paul Shaffer.

Telkwa’s DJ Gobe is one of the few local dj’s who spin only vinyl. It’s a lot more difficult and requires a much greater level of expertise which has been recognised with a number of awards.

“And a lot more fun to watch, too,” said Ingram.

Gobe was followed up by rockers Coastal Drifters out of Terrace and Wax Mannequin a more traditional sounding group out of Guelph, Ontario.

“Smithers is a community which is well known to stimulate the “art-phobe”.

“People are excited to be able to support the efforts of volunteers such as CICK which is a volunteer radio station. Our connection to the arts community is integral and that’s one of the reasons why we exist. When the community comes out to support the arts, they are supporting the station in the same way,” said Ingram.

Also present at the event was a membership tent for the station where individuals could show their support in various ways.

-written by Tom Best