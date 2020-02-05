Dancers to showcase their skills before swinging into competition season

Creative Roots Performing Arts is hosting a company showcase in Smithers on Saturday before kicking off their competition season.

Studio owner and director Amanda Dorscht said this gives the 10 dancers some practice being on stage, showcases their skills they’ve learned this year and is a fundraiser.

She said there will be a little bit for everyone to enjoy.

“Creative Roots Performing Company dancers will be performing all of their solos and duos before heading off to [the] dance festival in Quesnel,” she said. “It will be a dance show and then we actually have a special guest from Broadway Music Studio, Liam Huxtable and he will be opening the show with a piano solo.

“We’ve got anything from ballet to hip hop solos and duos. We’ve got also jazz, acro, tap, variety. Lots of solos and duos from lots of different styles. We also have prizes to give away so we will have some audience interaction, a 50-50 draw and we will have an intermission with lots of goodies.”

All the money raised will go back to the dancers to help with festival fees and the cost of costumes.

“It gets really expensive with the entry fees, costuming and travel and things like that. This is a way to help out the dancers and get up on the stage and practice before the big deal,” Dorscht explained.

The festival will take place in Quesnel from Feb. 14-17. They will be competing against other dance studios from around northern B.C.

“February right through to May, the kids will be going to Quensel, Prince George, Terrace and Prince Rupert.”

Admission to the showcase on Saturday at Della Herman Theatre is by donation and seating is first come, first served. It starts at 7 p.m.

“I hope lots of community members come out and enjoy a great night of music and dance and just support the local dancers while we go out and represent Smithers,” said Dorscht.