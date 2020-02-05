Abby Stavast, Alexa Kluss and Elka DesHarnais team up for a contemporary performance of The Work of a Woman in a previous year’s showcase. (Chris Gareau photo)

Dancers to showcase their skills before swinging into competition season

Creative Roots Performing Arts is hosting a music and dance fundraiser on Saturday

Creative Roots Performing Arts is hosting a company showcase in Smithers on Saturday before kicking off their competition season.

Studio owner and director Amanda Dorscht said this gives the 10 dancers some practice being on stage, showcases their skills they’ve learned this year and is a fundraiser.

She said there will be a little bit for everyone to enjoy.

“Creative Roots Performing Company dancers will be performing all of their solos and duos before heading off to [the] dance festival in Quesnel,” she said. “It will be a dance show and then we actually have a special guest from Broadway Music Studio, Liam Huxtable and he will be opening the show with a piano solo.

“We’ve got anything from ballet to hip hop solos and duos. We’ve got also jazz, acro, tap, variety. Lots of solos and duos from lots of different styles. We also have prizes to give away so we will have some audience interaction, a 50-50 draw and we will have an intermission with lots of goodies.”

All the money raised will go back to the dancers to help with festival fees and the cost of costumes.

“It gets really expensive with the entry fees, costuming and travel and things like that. This is a way to help out the dancers and get up on the stage and practice before the big deal,” Dorscht explained.

The festival will take place in Quesnel from Feb. 14-17. They will be competing against other dance studios from around northern B.C.

“February right through to May, the kids will be going to Quensel, Prince George, Terrace and Prince Rupert.”

Admission to the showcase on Saturday at Della Herman Theatre is by donation and seating is first come, first served. It starts at 7 p.m.

“I hope lots of community members come out and enjoy a great night of music and dance and just support the local dancers while we go out and represent Smithers,” said Dorscht.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jann Arden is about to be everywhere: singer announces cross-country tour

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs agree to sit down with Province at ‘Wiggus’ table

The Province issued a statement saying it welcomed the announcement as a positive sign

Pro-Wet’suwet’en youth group stages sit-in at Manitoba Liberal MP’s office

The group says it is committed to future sit-ins at offices of other MPs and banks which support CGL

Highway 16 reopened after temporarily closure following car accident at Raymond Road

The Interior News has asked the Ministry of Transportation if there were any injuries

Police say woman was detained, not arrested, following unapproved entry of police checkpoint

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Most Read