Creative Roots Company Showcase

Creative Roots Performing Arts is hosted a company showcase in Smithers on Feb. 8 before kicking off their competition season.
The dancers head to Quesnel this weekend to compete.
Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP
Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6
Some say public opinion has shifted toward support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.
A next court appearance has been set for April 21
Back up diesel generator couldn’t meet demand, houses had no heat
Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled
The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide
The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition
Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature
Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming
Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special
‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies
‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window
Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide
Just another day in this cabin in the woods. I happened to…
The group brings the best alternative films from around the world to the big screen in Smithers
Bella was the only German shepherd from B.C. competing at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Lorraine trudges on with her virtual walk across the country even though she feels under the weather
Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds
Creative Roots Performing Arts is hosted a company showcase in Smithers on…
Mackenzie Loyer has invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Paper Chase in Port Alberni