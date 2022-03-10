Concert Association presents diverse programming

The BVCA has a number of programs including, dance, visual arts and music

Dance artist romham pàdraig gallacher of Vancouver performs during an online collaboration with Smithers’ Katie Wertz during a BVCA presentation of the All Bodies Dance Project March 6. (Contributed photo)

In 2022, the Bulkley Valley Concert Association BVCA has been working to present exciting programming for our community amidst changing pandemic restrictions, as well as provide opportunities for local performers and artists to create and share their work.

On Sunday, March 6 at 3:30 pm the BVCA presented an online film screening and artist talk featuring All Bodies Dance Project artist romham pàdraig gallacher (All Bodies Dance Project, Vancouver) and local dance artist Katie Wertz (Smithers).All Bodies Dance Project is an inclusive dance company.

Their work brings together artists with and without disabilities to explore the endless creative possibilities in difference.

The film documents a dance created during an online artistic exchange between Katie and romham.

The artists have been working through a process of creating movement by interpreting audio and visual images, and exchanging ideas over Zoom. The film speaks to the intersection of pandemic life, accessibility, “translation,” difference, domesticity, language, disability, human connection, and the body.

Following the film there was an artist talk featuring Katie and romham. They were be joined by Naomi Brand, co-founder of All Bodies Dance Project and the BVCA’s own artistic director, Miriam Colvin.

The BVCA provided an ASL interpreter for this event and closed captioning for the film.

Over the last few months, the following projects have been underway:

Queerboom is a new artist residency project. The BVCA began the project in February 2022. This residency was opened to 7 LGBTQ2S+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Two-Spirited) local artists in northern BC (ranging from Prince George to Terrace).

The artists are given an opportunity to make new art, ranging from dance to music composition to animation, beading and more. The BVCA is excited to support the work of LGBTQ2S+ artists in our region and provide opportunities for connecting communities.

The BVCA has also partnered with CICK Smithers Community Radio to present a bi-monthly concert series called Space Train. Space Train takes place at the Smithers Legion (3840 1 Ave, Smithers, BC) and features a rotating bill of musicians and bands from the Bulkley Valley and beyond.

The next Space Train show is this Saturday, March 12, and features Prince George rockers Apples, followed by Telkwa’s danciest electronic sounds from Synth Monkey.

Doors open at 8 p.m., music begins at 8:30. Tickets are $15, available at Mountain Eagle Books (3775 3rd Ave, 250-847-5245).

BVCA is able to provide these opportunities for local residents to enjoy the arts and to employ and support local artists with a special grant from the federal government’s Support for Workers in Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund, Canadian Heritage.

-Submitted