Community radio station looking for youth musicians

The Smithers Community Radio station, also known as CICK, is looking for young musicians from the surrounding area for their upcoming Live Lounge Car Sessions.

The CICK Lounge Car Sessions are a series of live performances held in the station’s 100-year-old train lounge car. The shows are free to attend and can be streamed live online.

“These unique and intimate performances are a great way for seasoned and new musicians to share their music as a part of a tour, to launch a new album or as a first time performance space,” said CICK Lounge Car Performance Coordinator Meghan Brady.

“We want to encourage youth who are playing with a loop machine or are writing music in their basement to keep experimenting with sound and to know that we will have a welcoming stage for them to showcase their music, when they are ready to put it all out there.

The station is currently looking for musicians under the age of 29. They are open to soloists or bands to perform original music live on air locally in Smithers at 93.9 FM and around the world at www.smithersradio.com. Musicians will get high quality recordings of original music that can be used for applying to music festivals and booking tours.

Musicians may also be eligible for a $50 honorarium per youth performer, for a 30 minute Live Lounge Car Session.

This is funded by the BC Touring Council, and the Province of BC and BC Arts Council.

For more information contact Meghan Brady at (250) 847-8769 or cickmeghan@gmail.com