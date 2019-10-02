Community Band brings Oktoberfest to Smithers

Dinner and dance at Legion hall on Saturday promises lederhosen, sausage and beer

The Smithers Community Band (SCB) is breaking out the lederhosen this weekend.

The newly revived group is hosting an Oktoberfest dinner and dance Oct. 5 at the Royal Canadian Legion along with the Bulkley Valley Band Boosters and Smithers Ski Patrol.

Dinner will feature local sausage and, of course, beer, an Oktoberfest ale being brewed by the Smithers Brewing Company.

There will be authentic oompah music by both SCB and the Way North of Dixie Jazz Band.

Jordan Daviel, SCB director who moved to Smithers three years ago, said he and his wife Ekaterina used to run a similar, very successful event in Dawson Creek.

“It was a big part of the community and a great night out,” he said.

The Daviels revived the Community Band last year and it has since played at the Remembrance Day ceremony, Bulkley Lodge at Christmas, food bank fundraising concerts with the Hazelton band at Christmas and Easter, at the Bulkley Valley Farmers Market and at Midsummer Music Festival.

Ekaterina said in an email they are hoping the Oktoberfest celebration will “raise the profile of the band and attract members in addition to raising funds for the continued operation of the band.”

Some of those funds, Jordan said, may be used to buy the specialized equipment needed to “get the band marching.”

“Our goal is to add music to community life here in Smithers,” he said.

He noted two events that would lend themselves to a marching band are the Fall Fair Parade and the Pride Parade.

Tickets for Saturday night’s Oktoberfest celebration are $20 and available in advance from Mountain Eagle Books.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter