Community radio station CICK held the fourth annual Deck Fest at their stage in Central Park. The free outdoor concert on Aug. 10 featured local performers DJ GOBE, Warren Dubz, Harmful Ray, and The Infirmary, as well as The Brazen Harlots who traveled from Kitwanga. The night was closed out by headliner Rebelinx, an “electro-jazz-funk” musical act based in Prince George.